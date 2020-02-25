Tipp Today: Deputy Cahill says Sinn Féin’s Economic Polices are ‘Far Away from Reality’

The leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are entering exploratory talks today and a Tipperary TD has said that there are limited options available for the formation of a Government.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill spoke on Tipp Today earlier about how they will be looking to the party who will represent the policies Fianna Fáil stands for.

Party leader Micheál Martin has come out in force against going into government with Sinn Féin and Deputy Cahill said he doesn’t see a government being viable with the policies Sinn Féin set out in their mandate.