There’s been a huge interest in jobs at a new coffee shop and deli planned for Clonmel. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions Evan Hickey and Jamie Driver were unable to hold normal face-to-face interviews for D’Bunked in the former Premier Meats store on Gladstone Street which they hope to open on July 9th.

Evan Hickey and Jamie Driver joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today discussing the impact of Covid 19, and their exciting new venture..