Tipp Today : Tips To Lose The Covid Stone

HAS lockdown left your clothes feeling a little more snug?

According to a survey by King’s College London and IPSOS Mori, 48% of people say they’ve seen the scales creeping up during the pandemic. Understandably, many of us have turned to food for comfort, plus our lifestyles suddenly became much more sedentary — and giving ourselves a hard time for gaining a bit of weight is the last thing anyone needs. Muriel Cuddhy from Health and Fitness Ireland joined Alison Hyland on Tipp Today with some tips to regaining our fitness post lockdown..