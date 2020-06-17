Tipp Today : Covid 19 Asthma Healthpack from Asthma Society of Ireland

People with Asthma in Tipperary encouraged to collect free COVID-19 Asthma Healthpack from Asthma Society of Ireland and CarePlus Pharmacies . CEO of the Asthma Society and Tipperary Native Sarah O Connor joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today :
You can pick up the packs in any of the Tipperary CarePlus Pharmacies:
• Ardfinnan CarePlus Pharmacy
• Coghlans CarePlus Pharmacy Carrick on Suir
• Hyland’s CarePlus Pharmacy
• Maddens CarePlus Pharmacy
• Maher’s CarePlus Pharmacy
Asthma Society of Ireland helpline : 1800 44 54 64 or Whatsapp 086 0590132