The annual Garda concert will take place on Thursday 5th March in The Hotel Minella Clonmel, this year the concert will be in aid of Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre & Tipperary Down Syndrome.Fran Curry was joined by Superintendent Willie Leahy, Natasha O’Keeffe from the Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre & Marie Foley from Tipperary Down Syndrome…