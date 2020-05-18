Tipp Today : Colm Wilkinson

Monday 18th May 2020

To lovers of musical theatre around the world Colm Wilkinson definitely needs no introduction. On stages in London, New York, Toronto and beyond he firmly established himself as one of theatre’s greatest performers. His definitive portrayal of such leading characters as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera have brought the Irish born singer huge critical acclaim, a trophy case crammed with awards and the adoration of millions of theatre goers. Colm Wilkinson joined Fran Curry on Tipp following the release of his new original single ‘Harcourt Street’…