Tipp Today : Cllr Peter Ryan on becoming an ambassador for LIFT

Monday 18th May 2020

A Tipperary councillor will be driving leadership skills in schools and businesses. Cllr Peter Ryan has become an ambassador for LIFT, which is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to improve the quality of leadership in Ireland.Their programme is delivered through a series of roundtable sessions, and runs for over 8 weeks – focusing on areas like accountability, honesty, listening skills and determination. Listen back to Cllr Peter Ryan joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today where he spoke about his new role and the impact Covid 19 is having on our society..