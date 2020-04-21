Planning permission for a 122-unit housing development in Thurles has been refused by An Bord Pleanála.
The state board has been considering the plans from Liberty Square Consulting Limited for the Strategic Infrastructure Development on land at Mitchel Street and Bohernamona Road. Local independent councillor Mícheál Lowry is critical of the Board’s decision on Tipp Today with Fran Curry earlier..
Tipp Today: Cllr Lowry on planning permission denied for 122-unit housing development in Thurles
