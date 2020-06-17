Tipp Today : Tipperary Traveller group says State failed women in rape case

There are calls for an independent investigation to be launched following the conviction of man for the rape of his seven daughters and sister. The Tipperary Rural Traveller Project says the State failed the women. 75-year-old James O’Reilly of Ballynonty, Thurles, Co Tipperary was yesterday jailed for 20 years for the repeated rape and sexual abuse of his seven daughters and his younger sister. Jack Griffin from Tipperary Rural Tipperary Project joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today..

If you have been affected by this story, the Rape Crisis Network’s 24-hour helpline is available on 1800 778888.