Black Lives Matter Tipperary held a demonstration on Saturday in Clonmel Town, Suzy Alim was one of about 200 people who attended a solidarity protest in Clonmel on Saturday as part of a global campaign for action in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in the US. Suzy Alim joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today, she told Fran about how the protest has offered her an opportunity to speak out about the abuse directed towards her…