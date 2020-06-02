Tipp Today : Bernie Goldbach

Tuesday 2nd June 2020

An LIT lecturer and former US Airforce pilot has compared the current situation in America as similar to Civil War times. The comments come as US President Donald Trump threatens to deploy the military to quell unrest in cities across the country. Disturbances sparked by the death of an unarmed black man – George Floyd – while in police custody in Minneapolis have continued for nearly a week now.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Bernie Goldbach said the normal division between Republicans and Democrats has taken turn for the worst.