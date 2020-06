Barbers and hairdressers were to open on July 20, but have now been told they could open on June 29 with the Government set to make a final decision on the date next week.

Buying PPE gear, enforcing social distancing and keeping the appointments under a certain time limit are all hurdles that hairdressers will face.

Bernie Hurley of Brush N Blush Hair Salon in Ballina joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier.





