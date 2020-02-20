Tipp Today : Axa Community Bike Ride

Thursday 20th February 2020

AXA Community Bike Rides is an exciting new programme that inspires people all over Ireland to get out on their Bikes. Locally there are three very active leaders that create and lead bike rides in various locations around the County. They promote health and fitness as well as the importance of meeting new people and making connections. Fran Curry was joined in studio by the leaders Greg Star ; Christy Reid & Thomás Ó Miadhacáin and Axa Community Bike ride Development Officer, Mary Corry