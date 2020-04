Last week it was reported A foodbank that helps thousands of people has made an emergency appeal as it’s facing possible closure. Midwest Simon says donations and normal fundraising routes have largely dried up because of the coronavirus emergency. Nenagh Community Foodbank will reopen for ONE day only on Thursday 23rd April, 9am – 12pm they are appealing for donations to help those in the area, Sandra Farrell joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today: