Tipp man takes over helm at NUI Galway student body

A Tipperary native has been voted president of NUI Galway Students’ Union.

Pádraic Toomey from Solohead has taken up the role, representing over 19,000 students.

The university is still closed at the moment but classes are due to resume in a mix of online and on-campus lectures at the end of the month.





Padraic – who is an Engineering student – says while things will be different for new arrivals at NUI the students union have plans in place to help them settle in.

“It’s going to be different – but the Students Union has created a number of ways for them to make friends and get involved. We’ve got an ‘Events Crew’ and we’re going to do things like outdoor cinema.”

“The big thing we’ve got this year is called the ‘Charity Challenge’ which is taken from the various challenges during lockdown.”

Listen back to Pádraic Toomey on Tipp Today with Fran Curry:

