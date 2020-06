It’s week 7 of the Tipp FM All- Star Hurling team from the past 30 years. This week the public have been voting in their hundreds and have decided that Ronan Maher should join Brendan Cummins, Cathal Barrett, Paul Curran, Michael Cahill and Brendan Maher in our All Star Hurling team.

This week our panel of Ronan Quirke, Stephen Gleeson and JJ Kennedy join Jamie O’Flaherty to put forward their selections for the number 7 jersey.