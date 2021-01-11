‘Where do you think you are?’ Episode 9: Kilfeacle

Listen back to episode 9 of our placenames series, ‘Where do you think you are?’ as we take a trip to Kilfeacle.

In this episode we’ll hear from placenames expert, Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill, local man Johnny Looby, and the stories from the Schools’ Collection (which were written down by children in the 1930s) will be ready by 9-year-old Lucy Hall.

The series is being broadcast every Monday as part of Tipp Today, with the support of Tipperary County Council’s Heritage Office and the Heritage Council.





We have previously featured Mullinahone, Roscrea, Skeheenarinky, Bohernanave in Thurles, New Inn, Carrigahorig, Rosegreen, Silvermines and the remaining place in the series is:

Cloughjordan