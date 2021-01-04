‘Where do you think you are?’ Episode 8: Silvermines

Listen back to episode 8 of our placenames series, ‘Where do you think you are?’ as we take a trip to Silvermines.

In this episode we’ll hear from placenames expert, Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill, local man and retired school principal, Michael O’Brien, and the stories from the Schools’ Collection (which were written down by children in the 1930s) will be ready by local children 8-year-old Ruaidhrí and 10-year-old Robbie O’Brien.

The series is being broadcast every Monday as part of Tipp Today, with the support of Tipperary County Council’s Heritage Office and the Heritage Council.





We have previously featured Mullinahone, Roscrea, Skeheenarinky, Bohernanave in Thurles, New Inn, Carrigahorig, Rosegreen and the remaining places in the series are:

Kilfeacle

Cloughjordan