‘Where do you think you are?’ Episode 5: New Inn

Listen back to episode 5 of our placenames series, ‘Where do you think you are?’ as we take a trip to New Inn.

In this episode we’ll hear from placenames expert, Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill, local man John Hally, and the stories from the Schools’ Collection (which were written down by children in the 1930s) will be ready by local children Grace O’Dwyer, Elizabeth Houlihan and Emily McGrath.

The series is being broadcast every Monday as part of Tipp Today, with the support of Tipperary County Council’s Heritage Office and the Heritage Council.





We have previously featured Mullinahone, Roscrea, Skeheenarinky, Bohernanave in Thurles and the remaining places in the series are:

Carrigahorig

Rosegreen

Silvermines

Kilfeacle

Cloughjordan