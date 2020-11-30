‘Where do you think you are?’ Episode 4: Bohernanave, Thurles

Listen back to episode 4 of our placenames series, ‘Where do you think you are?’ as we take a trip to Bohernanave in Thurles.

In this episode we’ll hear from placenames expert, Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill, local men Paddy Loughnane and Andy Healy, and the stories from the Schools’ Collection (which were written down by children in the 1930s) will be ready by 9-year-old Muireann Ní Chathasaigh who attends Scoil Bhríde on Bohernanave.

The series is being broadcast every Monday as part of Tipp Today, with the support of Tipperary County Council’s Heritage Office and the Heritage Council.





We have previously featured Mullinahone, Roscrea, and Skeheenarinky and the remaining places in the series are:

New Inn

Carrigahorig

Rosegreen

Silvermines

Kilfeacle

Cloughjordan