‘Where do you think you are?’ Episode 3: Skeheenarinky

Listen back to episode three of ‘Where do you think you are?’ as we delve into the history and stories behind 10 placenames around Tipperary.

We continue this week with Skeheenarinky in the south-west of the county.

In this episode we’ll be hearing from local man, Michael Slattery, Chief Placenames Officer Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill, and the stories from the Schools’ Collection (written down by children in the 1930s) will be read by 13-year-old Gavin Canty.





The series is being broadcast every Monday as part of Tipp Today, with the support of Tipperary County Council’s Heritage Office and the Heritage Council.

We have previously featured Mullinahone and Roscrea, and the remaining places in the series are:

Bohernanave, Thurles

New Inn

Carrigahorig

Rosegreen

Silvermines

Kilfeacle

Cloughjordan