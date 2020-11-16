‘Where do you think you are?’ Episode 2: Roscrea

Listen back to episode two of our series, ‘Where do you think you are?’ as we delve behind 10 placenames around Tipperary.

We continue this week with Roscrea and we’ll be hearing from locals Pamela Aitken, Dick Conroy, Joe Moloughney and Brí Greene, Chief Placenames Officer Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill, and 11-year-old Corville National School student Andy Walsh, who’ll be reading excerpts from the Schools Collection of the 1930s.

This series will be broadcast as part of Tipp Today every Monday morning, with the support of Tipperary County Council’s Heritage Office and the Heritage Council.





We have previously visited Mullinahone, and the remaining places in the series are:

Skeheenarinky

Bohernanave, Thurles

New Inn

Carrigahorig

Rosegreen

Silvermines

Kilfeacle

Cloughjordan