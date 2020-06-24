People urged to support fundraiser for domestic abuse services

A North Tipp based service for women suffering domestic abuse is encouraging people to support a fundraising effort by some of Ireland’s leading female artists.

It comes as the reporting of domestic violence has increased by 25% since the beginning of Covid-19.

39 female artists have joined together to form Irish Women in Harmony and released a cover of the Cranberries song ‘Dreams’.





Kathleen Maher of Ascend Domestic Abuse says the funds raised are badly needed at present to tackle the increased demand for their services.

“It was quieter and I suppose as restrictions are lifted and people are able to get out more and probably access the held that they need the services such as ourselves are getting busier.”

“The song Dreams that was released by Irish Women in Harmony is a great idea and that fund is going straight to Safe Ireland who have a central fund that all the 39 services across Ireland can access if there is a need for a woman that they can’t get from state funding.”

You can text SAFE to 50300 to donate €4 to Safe Ireland.

Listen back to Kathleen’s full interview on Tipp Today :