Nenagh GP warns of delays associated with child letter requests

Parents are being urged not to clog up vital GP services with requests for letters.

Some creches and schools are seeking a GP letter declaring that their child is healthy and not displaying signs of Covid.

But speaking to Tipp Today, Nenagh GP Pat Harrold says this letter is not actually needed and a declaration form which can be found on the Department of Health website can be used instead.





Dr Harrold says its a requirement which is needlessly clogging up the GP service:

“Now there’s a bit of concern in the GP world because the kids are going back to the creches and a lot of them are looking for a letter from the doctors. And that is clogging up things. We’re absolutely flat out, and we don’t have time for this.

“There’s a parent declaration form put together by the Department of Health and it’s a standard form. The parent signs it and the creche accepts it. We’re not in the loop whatsoever.

“If you’re kid has been out with something else, and your creche says they need a letter from your GP to come in. They actually don’t need that letter.”

Listen back to Pat’s full interview here :