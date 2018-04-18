Nenagh CBS Students progress to Enterprise Ireland Finals

In recent weeks we have been featuring students from Tipperary schools who have progressed to the finals of the Enterprise Ireland Awards.

Their unique products ranged from a mind boggling board game, interactive jigsaw to an incredible book featuring stars of hurling and their thoughts on the game.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio by four students from Nenagh CBS who are also through to the final with their innovative produce – a sun resistant visor for hurling helmets.





We met Dylan Murphy, Darragh Spillane, Cathal Delaney and Billy Howard along with their teacher Thomas Lanphier.