Funds being raised to aid Tipperary girl battling cancer

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid a Tipperary girl battling cancer.

Mandy Doyle, aged 12, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia earlier this year.

The diagnosis was made after Mandy was taken to South Tipp General Hospital with a nose bleed in April, she will now require two and a half years of chemotherapy.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Mandy’s mother Linda, described finding out about the diagnosis…

“It was like getting shot, It’s probably every parents worst nightmare.

It’s a living hell to hear that your child has cancer. The word cancer can be terrifying enough, without having a child with it.”

A link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.

Listen back to Mandy & Linda’s chat with Fran on Tipp Today :