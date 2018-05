‘My Brother Jason’ is a book which chronicles the infamous Molly Martens murder trial and it throws up some interesting facts not previously disclosed.

It was written by the sister of Jason Corbett and is being serialised in the Irish Independent.

Irish Independent Reporter Ralph Riegel , who covered this trial in the States joined Alison on this mornings Tipp Today to tell us more about the book and gave us a background to Jason Corbett’s murder!