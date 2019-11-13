101 Anniversary of the end of World War One.

We heard from Tipp Town man Jimmy Barry who was in Ypres
yesterday to commemorate the 101 st anniversary of the end of
World War One.
Nearly thirty thousand Irish men lost their lives fighting for the
British army in the war – and many of those returned to an Ireland
whose attitude to Britain had been radicalised following the 1916
Easter Rising.
An estimated fifteen hundred of the Irish dead hailed from the
Premier County.
My next guest is a Holycross based historian who is involved in a
project which aims to identify all service men and women missing
from the official Commonwealth War Graves Commission list of
casualties from the two World Wars.