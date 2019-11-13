101 Anniversary of the end of World War One.

We heard from Tipp Town man Jimmy Barry who was in Ypres

yesterday to commemorate the 101 st anniversary of the end of

World War One.

Nearly thirty thousand Irish men lost their lives fighting for the

British army in the war – and many of those returned to an Ireland

whose attitude to Britain had been radicalised following the 1916

Easter Rising.

An estimated fifteen hundred of the Irish dead hailed from the

Premier County.

My next guest is a Holycross based historian who is involved in a

project which aims to identify all service men and women missing

from the official Commonwealth War Graves Commission list of

casualties from the two World Wars.