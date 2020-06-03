Tipp Today: This year’s Carers Support Grant to be paid out on Thursday

Family Carers Ireland has welcomed the news that the Department of Social Protection will pay out this year’s Carers Support Grant of €1,700 tomorrow, June 4th and carers will receive this automatically with their weekly payment.

Tipperary Manager Richie Molloy joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about the good news.

