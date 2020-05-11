Tipp Today: Week 2 – Tipp FM All-Star Hurling Team of the past 30 years

Over the next number of weeks, on Tipp Today, we’ll be asking for the public’s assistance in picking the Tipp FM All Star Hurling team of the past 30 years.

Each week our panel of Ronan Quirke, JJ Kennedy and Stephen Gleeson will join Jamie O’Flaherty to nominate a player for every position in the team. This week we’ll hear who each of our panel put forward for the number 2 jersey, but before we get to that, the public have already decided that Brendan Cummins should be the Tipp FM All-Star Hurling goalkeeper.

So, that was week 2 of the Tipp FM All-Star Hurling team of the past 30 years. Some wonderful nominations again from our panelists. It’s now over to you, the public and loyal Tipp FM listeners to decide whether Cathal Barrett, Paul Delaney or Paddy Stapleton should be awarded the number 2 jersey in our All-Star hurling team.

