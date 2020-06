Local Clonmel comedian Declan Dunphy is virtually sending laughs to help a local family to fundraise for life saving surgery.

Ashleigh Prout suffers from Neurofibromatosis, a genetic neurological disorder and needs urgent surgery in the next few months to improve her quality of life.

Fran was joined by Declan and Ashleigh’s aunt Mary Daly on Tipp Today earlier.





