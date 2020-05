Following a successful fundraiser, electronic tablets have been delivered to healthcare facilities in South Tipperary.

More than €3,000 was raised to buy 11 tablets to be used for video calls between nursing home residents and their families.

Greenhill Nursing Home in Carrick-on-Suir was one of the facilities to benefit and on Tipp Today earlier, Director of Nursing Shauna O’Brien told Michael Brophy what the devices have meant to their residents.





Listen back here;