The Cabinet this morning looked at proposals to cancel the Leaving Cert exams and turn to predictive grading.

Tipperary student Orla Cornally joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to discuss how this would affect students and how she is not in favour of predictive grades.

Listen back to Orla here;





Leaving Cert student Dylan McLoughlin also joined Fran to debate the other side and say how he felt predictive grading could work, but also came with its own problems.

Listen back here;