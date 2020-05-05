Tipp Today: Tributes paid to Nora Butler

Renowned Tipperary ballad singer Nora Butler passed away. A native of Toomevara, she was involved with the Comhaltas for more than half a century.

Funeral arrangements are as follows;

Nora Swan nee Butler, McDonagh Street, Nenagh.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney new cemetery pausing at her home in McDonagh Street on route to Lisboney at approx 11 o’clock.

Condolences can be left on the RIP.ie website.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie