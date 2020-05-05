Tipp Today: Tribute to the late Andrew Kearney

Tipp FM learned of the untimely passing of Andrew Kearney yesterday.

On Tipp Today earlier, MaryAnn Vaughan, standing in for Fran, paid tribute to the well-known Tipperary businessman.

Listen back here;





Funeral arrangements are as follows;

Andrew Kearney, Deerpark House, Marlfield Road, Clonmel.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Friday at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s livestream service at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations, if desired to Cork University Hospital I.C.U.