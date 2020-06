Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipperary Town, Louise Tobin organised a special virtual medal presentation for the girls who had a big football win during the school year.

There had been plans to have Liam Sheedy present them with the medals and the excitement was through the roof.

Lynda on Tipp Today caught up with two of the girls and spoke to them about the presentation, how it was organised and how they feel about being off school.





Listen back here;