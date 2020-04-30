Tipp Today: Tipperary Principal and Student join Fran to talk about the Junior Cert for this year

Yesterday, Minister for Education, Joe McHugh announced how this year’s Junior Cert would operate.

He announced that they now won’t have to sit exams and that all third year students will be awarded certificates of completion.

Fran was joined by Principal Colette Tracey and student Kate Power to discuss the announcement on Tipp Today earlier.





Listen back here;

