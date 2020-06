Tipperary musical societies have received eight nominations for this year’s AIMS awards in September.

Nenagh Musical Society led the way with the Unsung Hero nomination for long-serving member Gerry Scanlon, Best Visual for Choral Youth Academy for The Addams Family, and Best Technical for the same show and Stephanie Browne as director of The Addams Family.

