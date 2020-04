As a way of remembering these strange days of lockdown and putting them down in the history books for generations to come, Tipperary County Council Library services are asking the public to help them out.

They are asking people to record their 2km walks, runs or cycles.

Mary Darmody from Tipperary Studies joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about how the project would work and how people can get involved.





