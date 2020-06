Phase two of the easing of the Covid 19 restrictions are set to come into force on Monday and as we move forward and begin re-opening businesses, SME Recovery is a new group formed to develop and advocate for a national small business recovery plan.

Tipperary based Alex O’Donnell, the CEO of Expertivity Technologies is one of hundreds of local business owners who has gotten behind the plan.

