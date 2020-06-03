Tipp Today: Tipperary business deliver walk through temperature gauges to businesses

Drangan based business Horan Automation and Robotics are providing temperature scanners to the Irish market.

These are being offered at a reduced rate to businesses, shops or companies who will have a large volume of people going through their doors and an alarm will sound if someone has a temperature, which will then be double checked with a thermometer by the business in question.

Commercial Director Emma Lacey joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about the product.





Listen back here;

For more information, email [email protected] or contact Horan’s by phone on 052 9152208.