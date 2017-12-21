Tipp Today Thursday December 21st 2017

On Tipp Today with Fran Curry…
Hour One
Sue and Ann from Action for Animal Welfare Ireland join Fran in studio after Tuesday’s horrific discovery of dead horses in Knocklofty; Rugby legend Keith Wood chats about his new restaurant in Killaloe while we also have caller concerns over flooding.
Hour Two
Pat McDonagh of Supermacs chats about fundraising for Trocaire; Inspector James White has advice for householders and drivers over Christmas; Further update on Knocklofty situation and flooding problems in Templemore.
Hour Three
Fran partakes in a partial glass of vino with Garry Gubbins from Red Nose Wines; Mairead from Arra Vets has advice on what not to feed your pet this Christmas; we look at the festive season in Nenagh in decades gone by while Roscrea prepares for its Santa on the Rooftops event!