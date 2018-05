Ireland’s Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s among the 10 acts who’ve reached the final of Eurovision.



The 25 year-old had a nail biting wait as he was the very last act to go through from last night’s semi-final.

The Dublin singer performed his song ‘Together’ to a great reaction from voters and juries.

The performance featured a pair of male dancers acting out a love story.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran spoke to Caroline Lafford live from Lisbon who was at last night’s quarter final!