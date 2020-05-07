Tipp Today: St Vincent de Paul launch urgent appeal

St Vincent de Paul are urgently seeking help and donations from the public.

Tipperary native and St Vincent de Paul President, Kieran Stafford joined Fran on Tipp Today to talk about the appeal.

Listen back here;





Donations can be made through their website, by calling 0818 176 176, or by post to Society to St Vincent de Paul, National Office, SVP House, 91-92 Sean McDermott Street, FREEPOST, FDN5235, Dublin 1, DO1WV38.

All donations can be directed for use in your own local area, county or town, as it is not possible for SVP to carry out local collections at present.