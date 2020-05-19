Tipp Today: Small businesses will struggle to get back on their feet

When the Covid 19 restrictions and lockdown came into force, many large businesses restructured and employees could work from home in a much changed environment, however, for some small businesses, the pandemic simply meant closure.

A loyal listener spoke on Tipp Today earlier about the mental health impact of closure on small business owners, as well as businesses being held back by the size of their premises and social distancing.

Joan Pollard Carew joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about the issue.





