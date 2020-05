Local stocks of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) have received a €100,000 donation boost from a company in Taiwan.

Nursing Home Director and nurse Sandra Farrell secured the supply of gowns and masks after working with a friend of hers, Lora Ho, who is a Senior Vice President of a PPE manufacturer in Asia.

She outlined the details to Tipp FM’s Michael Brophy on Tipp Today earlier.





Listen back here;