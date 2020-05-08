Tipp Today: Rural salons believe they could open sooner than urban ones

In line with the Government’s phased re-opening of the country, hair salons and barbers are due to re-open on July 20.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation have said people are offering to pay up to four times the normal price for a haircut on the black market.

In light of this, rural salons believe they could open safely weeks before the national recommendations.





Bernie Hurley of Brush N Blush Hair Salon in Ballina joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to chat about the possibilities.

Listen back here;