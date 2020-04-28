Tipp Today: Room to Improve’s Dermot Bannon chats to Fran about Simon Open Door fundraiser

Once again this year, the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland (RIAI) and the Simon Community are joining forces for the annual RIAI and Simon Open Door campaign.

Like so many other fundraisers, they have had to look at different ways of raising money this year.

This year’s virtual campaign will run online from May 5-15 and people can book a slot with an architect here.





Room to Improve presenter and RIAI architect Dermot Bannon explained how this year’s campaign will work on Tipp Today earlier.

