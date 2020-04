Due to the ongoing global Covid 19 pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the State exams and how they will be run.

Two schools have announced that they will opt out of holding the Junior Cert exams in the Autumn.

Fran spoke to Colette Treacy, the Principal of St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town and Tipperary Junior Cert student Kate Power about their views on the plans and how they would like to see the exams play out.