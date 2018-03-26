Tipp Today: Passing of former TD Sean Treacy

Hundreds of people wil gather in Saint Mary’s Church Irishtown, Clonmel today to pay their last respects to one of the country’s longest serving Ceann Comhairele.

Sean Treacy’s political career spanned over 4 decades during which he served as a local councillor, mayor, TD, Ceancomhairele and MEP.

He passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 93.





Current Labour TD Alan Kelly, Independent TD Michael Lowry, Former Mayor of Clonmel Phil Prendergast, Mattie McGrath & Seamus Healy all speak to Fran Curry about the former TD and his legacy.